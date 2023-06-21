INDIANAPOLIS – Three Dog Night and Quiet Riot highlight the next announced round of free concerts at the Indiana State Fair.

Other newly announced artists include Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton, Skillet, Breland, and Noel Torres, the featured artist for Latino Fest.

The artists will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, which has concerts scheduled from July 28 to Aug. 20. All shows are free with paid fair admission, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shows typically start at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a closer look at the newly announced acts:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 29: (L-R) Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish perform onstage at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton (Saturday, July 29)

Samantha Fish made her name as a multi-award-winning festival headliner known for her “explosive yet elegant” guitar work, delivering an unbridled form of blues-rock that defies all genre boundaries. Jesse Dayton has recorded with the likes of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, toured as a guitarist for seminal punk band X, worked with Rob Zombie on the soundtracks for his iconic horror films and released a series of acclaimed solo albums. Their collaborative album Death Wish Blues melds their eclectic sensibilities into a batch of songs both emotionally potent and wildly combustible.

Quiet Riot/photo provided by Indiana State Fair

Quiet Riot (Saturday, Aug. 5)

The rock band became an overnight sensation after their 1983 smash metal album Mental Health. They are the first metal band to top the pop chart at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200. The quartet’s music and name have been a go-to in pop culture since the 80s.

Three Dog Night/photo provided by Indiana State Fair

Three Dog Night (Wednesday, Aug. 9)

The legendary pop-rock band dominated the charts between 1969 and 1974, with no other group having more top 10 hits. Marking nearly 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to captivate audiences with boundary breaking sounds and nostalgic music from their beginning.

Skillet/photo provided by Indiana State Fair

Skillet (Sunday, Aug. 13)

The Christian rock band became a sensation with the release of their 2006 album Comatose, and 2008 release of Comatose Comes Alive, a CD/DVD combo featuring live recordings and footage from the band’s concert in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The album went platinum. They continue to captivate audiences with infusions of grunge influences and electronic elements that create a unique live experience.

Noel Torres/photo provided by Indiana State Fair

Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel Torres (Thursday, Aug. 17)

Noel Torres is a regional Mexican singer-songwriter and accordionist from Sinaloa. A professional singer since the age of 15, he’s made a name for himself with a mix of romantic ballads and powerful corridos. After the release of his third album in 2013, he began touring all over Mexico and Latin America, as well as making stops in the United States. Along with his own music career, Torres appeared as a judge on the talent competition show Gran Oportunidad in 2017.

Breland/photo provided by Indiana State Fair

Breland (Saturday, Aug. 19)

Daniel Gerard Breland, known as Breland, is a singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to prominence with his 2019 debut single “My Truck.” He seamlessly blends country, hip hop, R&B, and pop sounds. Breland has worked with country superstars like Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Sam Hunt.

Here’s a look at the free concert schedule so far:

Clint Black – Friday, July 28 (opening day)

Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton – Saturday, July 29

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30 (11 a.m. & 2 p.m.)

Home Free – Sunday, July 30 (7:30 p.m.)

Keith Sweat – Wednesday, Aug. 2

Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow – Thursday, Aug. 3

STYX – Friday, Aug. 4

Quiet Riot – Saturday, Aug. 5

TobyMac – Sunday, Aug. 6

Three Dog Night – Wednesday, Aug. 9

Gin Blossoms – Friday, Aug. 11

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, Aug. 12

Skillet – Sunday, Aug. 13

Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union

Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills – Wednesday, Aug. 16

Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel

Torres – Thursday, Aug. 17

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, Aug. 18

Breland – Saturday, Aug. 19

Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, Aug. 20

This year’s Indiana State Fair runs from July 28 through Aug. 20. The event is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Learn more at the fair’s website.