INDIANAPOLIS — Flames and smoke were still seen Thursday morning at a Walmart distribution center in Plainfield, roughly 18 hours since the fire started.

Crews have been working around the clock since the fire was first called in just before noon Wednesday at the 1.2 million square foot warehouse at 9590 AllPoints Parkway.

While the majority of the fire has been extinguished, flames were seen around 5 a.m. from a row of semis that were charred from the fire.

The ongoing fire makes the situation unclear for both Walmart employees and people living nearby.

Fire officials say people living close to the facility may see fire agencies checking for air quality in their neighborhoods. It’s because it’s still unclear exactly what material may have burned in the fire — with a possibility of it being toxic.

Fire scene early Thursday

Fire scene early Thursday

Fire scene early Thursday

Fire scene early Thursday

Fire scene early Thursday

If you’re clearing debris from your home, fire officials urge you to wear gloves. If your skin does come in contact, wash immediately with soap and water.

As for Walmart workers, many will get temporary reassignments at neighboring stores.