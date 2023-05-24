SPEEDWAY, Ind. — If you’re coming into town for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 you may notice a brand new welcome sign as you approach the Hoosier border.

The new IN Indiana interstate signage is expected to increase awareness of Indiana as a place to visit, work and live. Governor Eric Holcomb, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) unveiled the new signs Thursday, May 18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

INDOT installs new interstate signage (INDOT Northeast Twitter)

We are proud to begin this project in three key locations throughout the state, with the vision of all of Indiana’s entryways featuring the IN Indiana logo as a welcome to the Hoosier state. Governor Eric Holcomb, (R) Indiana

The 19 interstate signs will be installed by Friday, May 26. That’s just enough time before the major influx of visitors attending the Indy 500 or the world’s single-largest sporting event which will bring around 300,000 people to IMS.

INDOT will also install 57 more entry signs along non-interstate routes.

INDOT breaks ground on new Terre Haute “Clear Creek Welcome Center“

In Vigo County state officials broke ground on a $53.5 million project to reconstruct the Clear Creek Welcome Center off I-70 eastbound near Terre Haute.

Clear Creek Welcome Center Rendering (INDOT)

the new welcome center will feature design elements and interactive exhibits that highlight Indiana’s local and regional racing history specifically the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500. Visitors will also enjoy a children’s play area, adult recreation area, a walking path and dog park. Additional truck parking and trucker restroom facilities are also included.

This new facility will welcome visitors and Hoosiers alike as they enter the great State of Indiana in western Vigo County. The goal is to provide a safe, relaxing environment for drivers with the amenities and services they need. INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith

The existing welcome center will close on or after Thursday, June 1. The new facility is set to open in 2025.