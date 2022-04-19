INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, federal, state and local leaders are gathering at the statehouse to learn how Indiana children are doing across several categories including education and health.

It might come as a surprise to know Indiana’s lowest ranking is in health, with the Hoosier state sitting at 36.

Recent data on the well-being of Indiana’s kids and youths shows we rank 29th in the country for child well-being.

This data comes from the recently released 2020 American Community Survey Census Data.

Indiana’s highest ranking is in education, ranking 17th in the country.

The biggest takeaway is Indiana’s No. 29 ranking for child well-being, which is where the state has been the last few years meaning it hasn’t seen much change.

“This is something we’ve been doing for the last five years,” said Tami Silverman, president of the Indiana Youth Institute. “And the intent of it is really to talk about how Indiana kids are doing, you know, how are our kids faring in a whole bunch of different categories.”

Leaders are coming together with youth service providers to evaluate that data and brainstorm solutions to improve those numbers.

“I don’t think there’s any one solution,” Silverman said. “These are really complex issues.”

The State of the Child kickoff event goes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Senate Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse. A livestream presentation will be available online through the senate chamber video feed.

To read the entire data book on the Indiana Youth Institute’s website, click here.