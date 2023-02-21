NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a 39-year-old New Castle woman was arrested after police officers told her to stop flashing her breasts only for her to continue flashing anyway.

According to the New Castle Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot of a liquor store located at the corner of 14th Street and Indiana Avenue in New Castle on Feb. 15 on reports of a woman exposing herself to passing cars.

Officers arrived at the parking lot and located the woman nearby who reportedly admitted to police that she was flashing cars.

When asked why, the woman reportedly responded, “because it’s fun.”

The woman then began to lift her sweatshirt, police said. Officers told her to stop but she is accused of exposing her breasts anyway and rubbing them together while standing in front of the officers.

Police then arrested the woman and asked her if she was on any drugs or if she’d been drinking.

“I wish,” the woman allegedly replied.

Court documents state that after being taken to the Henry County Jail the woman was transferred to a hospital for medical clearance due to only answering “I don’t remember” to jail staff questions. The woman reportedly tried to leave the hospital and had to be handcuffed to a bed.

Police confirmed the woman was medically cleared and sent back to jail.

She faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of public indecency.