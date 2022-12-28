NEW CASTLE, IND. — A New Castle Correctional Facility guard was charged with battery and misconduct after he allegedly punched a handcuffed inmate in the face.

According to an internal affairs investigation conducted by the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC), correctional officer Samual Moore, 27, used excessive force when escorting a prisoner to a medical exam room on March 8, 2022.

DOC investigators reviewed video surveillance from the exam room that reportedly showed Moore tightening the inmate’s handcuffs after he was put in a seated position.

According to the report, the inmate then challenged Moore to make the handcuffs tighter. Investigators said Moore responded by striking the prisoner with a “closed right fist punch to the right side of his face.”

An X-ray showed the inmate suffered a fractured cheek bone.

When questioned by a state investigator the next day, Moore said the closed fist strike was “accidental.” He claimed he was trying to push the prisoner back because he was afraid of being “bitten, spit upon, or head butted.”

“Moore was less than truthful in his interview,” the internal report read.

Moore was charged with battery and official misconduct, both level 6 felonies. He has not been arrested yet according to the Henry County Jail.

Another guard was also accused of injuring the inmate during the transport, although no charges have been filed against him yet.