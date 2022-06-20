WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a crash Monday on I-70 in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers were called to I-70 in the area of Centerville Road for a single-vehicle crash.

WCSO said a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old New Castle man was headed eastbound on I-70 when for an unknown reason it ran off the north side of the eastbound lanes and became entangled in the cable barrier, causing the driver to become trapped in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was conscious but unresponsive and extremely confused. Despite no signs of obvious injury, medics determined he was suffering from a medical emergency. The driver was taken by Care Flight to IU Health in Indianapolis, said the sheriff’s office.

The passing lanes in both directions were closed during the crash investigation, and the interstate was completely closed for about 15 minutes for Care Flight, said WCSO. The interstate reopened in both directions at about 2:45 p.m.