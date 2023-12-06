NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two people are dead after the New Castle Fire Department was called to a house fire in south New Castle on Tuesday evening.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the fire department was called to the 1000 block of I Avenue around 5:39 p.m. on Tuesday on a call of a house fire. When crews arrived, officials said it was a working fire with “heavy flame showing from the alpha side of the structure.”

When crews searched the home, they found two individuals inside. The post said that at that time, additional manpower was called.

Once crews got the fire under control, department officials reported that both individuals found in the home died. No department employees were reported as injured. The post read that the fire is currently under investigation.