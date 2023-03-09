JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Nevada man was arrested Tuesday after state troopers found cocaine and cash during a traffic stop on I-65.

A trooper pulled over a Honda CR-V on I-65 South around 12:30 p.m. in Jackson County near the U.S. 50/Seymour exit. A K-9 was deployed and detected the odor of illegal drugs from the vehicle.

The SUV was searched, and ISP found two kilos (4.4 pounds) of cocaine and $8,000 in U.S. currency. The estimated street value of the cocaine was $50,000.

Police arrested the driver, Jhonatan S. Carrillo, 27, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was booked into the jail on preliminary charges of dealing and possession of cocaine, plus operating while never having received a valid driver’s license.