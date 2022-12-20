KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side.

By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout Kokomo.

A Duke Energy spokesperson originally called it a “transmission level outage” mostly affecting the Webster and Johnson Pike substations. It was later determined the outage was caused by a squirrel damaging equipment in a substation.

