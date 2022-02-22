INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine having your car stolen only to see it drive by you days later. For a homeowner on Indy’s near north side, that became a reality this week.

“I looked in the back mirror, and saw the sticker on the back, I was like, ‘Holy crap, that was my truck!” recalled Kyle Nelson.

A burglar broke into Nelson’s garage last Thursday. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect shouldering his way through the door, despite a locked deadbolt. The crook made off with his 2019 Toyota Tacoma. In the back right-hand window there is a Butler logo sticker. Nelson immediately contacted police, but did not expect to see the vehicle anytime soon.

“My friend and I are going up to Costco, and at the corner on College and Fall Creek. I just joked, ‘I wonder if that is my truck,'” Nelson told his friend. When he spotted the Butler sticker in the back, he knew it was his, “They had changed the plates to what looked like a new car paper plate.”

Nelson turned around but lost the vehicle in traffic. He then called police to tell them what had happened.

“Do not pursue the vehicle. We definitely don’t want two civilian vehicles chasing each other,” recommended Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD) Officer William Young, “I would immediately dial 911, and give a good description of the vehicle.”

IMPD is still searching for the truck. If you see it please contact local law enforcement.