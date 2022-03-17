INDIANAPOLIS — Gainbridge Fieldhouse might just be the busiest basketball arena in the country right now. For the third consecutive week, another huge group of fans are taking over downtown Indianapolis to watch their teams square off.

On top of the basketball madness, crowds are ready for the first St. Patrick’s Day in two years with no COVID restrictions.

“It’s double the drinking right?” said one Michigan fan heading in to watch his Wolverines compete in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Michigan Wolverines, Colorado St. Rams, Tennessee Volunteers, Longwood Lancers, Kentucky Wildcats, St. Peter’s Peacocks, Murray St. Racers and San Francisco Dons all play Thursday for a chance at moving onto the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fans have come from all over to watch their team play.

“Big father and son trip,” said one Longwood Lancers fan. “Coming out from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.”

For some fans, and their team, it’s a return.

The Michigan Wolverines are back in Gainbridge after a rough loss in the Big 10 tourney in Indy last week. Fans are ready for redemption.

“We were actually very, very happy that we were in the tournament, in the dance and in Indianapolis,” said one Michigan fan we talked to.

Among the thousands of out-of-town fans here, there is no shortage of confidence.

“The Vols are hot baby, they just won the SEC Championship, we’re excited to see them make a Final Four run, possibly win a natty,” said Adam Rimmer, a Tennessee fan who drove up to Indy with friends last night.

For these fans, the day won’t end with basketball. Downtown Indy is well-prepared for St. Patrick’s Day with great weather and plenty of eager bars and restaurants.

“It’s really awesome to have, including the women’s Big 10, three weeks in a row when we’re seeing a lot of fans coming out and supporting local businesses,” said Juliana Silva, the front house manager at Taxman Cityway in downtown Indy.

Silva said they have had a blast greeting all of the out-of-town fans over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s always fun to have some new faces and get them involved in the party, as well,” Silva said.

A party is definitely the best way to describe this weekend in Indianapolis.

“We’ll change into our green later this afternoon and get our party on,” said Rimmer.

For these fans, they’re excited the basketball is back in the Circle City.

“There’s no better place to be when you’re watching basketball games than Indianapolis,” Rimmer said.

The party will go into the weekend, with Saturday bringing the second round of NCAA games and the second round of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.