INDIANAPOLIS — We’re just more than a month out from thousands of basketball fans flooding downtown Indianapolis for NBA All-Star Weekend.

The best of the best in the National Basketball Association will be competing against each other in a skill competition, dunk contest, 3-point shootout and, or course, the NBA All-Star game itself.

As fans both local and abroad prepare for the game, the NBA, the Pacers and local businesses are partnering to help people earn free tickets to events, and even the game itself.

“What better way to experience NBA All-Star than free,” said Dianna Boyce, the Vice President of NBA All-Star 2024.

NBA All Star Weekend is just 37 days away! Have you heard of the NBA Events app? With it you can earn points by visiting local businesses and landmarks. With those points you can earn prizes like concerts and game tickets. We’re going to see how many points we can rack up today! pic.twitter.com/eqnJqJKOHl — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) January 10, 2024

It all starts with the “NBA Events” app, which you can download in the app store. After setting up an account, you click on “VISIT. EARN. WIN”

From there you can check out the map in the app. It shows more than 240 businesses and landmarks in Indiana where you can earn points.

Once you get to one of these locations, you can use your camera through the app to scratch off one of the virtual tickets and earn a point. The app uses geo-location.

WATCH: Here’s how you can earn points toward tickets on NBA All Star Weekend here in Indy. A map in the NBA Events app shows you participating businesses. Once there you can scan and scratch for points! 500 points gets you TWO tickets to the NBA All Star Game! pic.twitter.com/HvjqSnkJwo — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) January 10, 2024

”So by checking into those locations, those points, those check-in points equal prizes,” said Boyce. “Those prizes include access to the actual events including pairs of game tickets.”

You can check into these locations once every day. Allowing people to check in at the same locations over and over again each day.

Prizes include pairs of tickets to NBA All-Star Saturday night for 450 points and the NBA All-Star Game for 500 points. Smaller prizes include 80 points for a ticket to the NBA Crossover 3-day Concert Series.

Resale ticket websites show the cheapest tickets for Saturday night going around $300 and the actual All-Star Game clocking in at more than $1,000 — which makes getting the points sound like a sweet deal.

”We have had two individuals already make it to their goal of 500 check-in points which equals each of them receiving a pair of tickets to All-Star Sunday night,” Boyce said.

Dozens of Indianapolis businesses are participating. We stopped by Georgia Street Grind, a coffee shop near the corner of Meridian and Georgia St. Owner Chris Clay had his sign in the window and more at the register.

”We’re looking forward to all the new people that will be in town,” Clay said.

With each point earned at his shop, customers will also get 25% off of their order.

”We’re also looking forward to some of our regulars who come in every day to be able to offer them that discount if they scan the QR code, as well,” Clay said.

Over on Mass Ave., you’ll find several shops and restaurants with signs in their windows. Both Artisans and Avenue Clothing Co. are participating.

”We’re really eager to have everybody come through and visit us,” said Jennifer McDaniel, who owns both shops.

McDaniel said foot traffic through her store always increases when big events bring an out-of-town crowd. She’s hoping this app brings more locals and visitors to her doors.

”They come down, they want to have fun, walk the avenue and see what’s going on,” McDaniel said. “There’s just so many things down here to check out.”

It’s not just businesses, users can also earn points at basketball landmarks in Indy and across the state.

”Encourage people to understand and experience the history of basketball here in Indianapolis,” Boyce said. “So we have iconic basketball locations like the Wooden Statue right behind us here on Georgia Street.”

More than 70% of those businesses are minority, woman or veteran-owned and all are local. Boyce said that was a priority as they worked to set up the program.

If you would like to get your business involved there’s still time to sign up. Just check out the NBA All-Star 2024 website.