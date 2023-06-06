BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A woman is being charged after police say she struck a building killing a male passenger in Nashville, Indiana on June 4.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Volunteer Fire Department and IU Health – Lifeline EMS were dispatched to the Brown County IGA a local grocery store in Nashville. Authorities were called around 11 p.m. on June 4 on the report of a vehicle into the building.

Picture of deadly crash into building on June 4. Courtesy of Jack E. Harden

During the investigation officers determined that 41-year-old Amanda Beaver struck the building. Beaver was taken to a local hospital in Bloomington where she was later released into the Brown County Sheriff’s Department custody.

The front-seat passenger of the car, an adult male was pronounced dead on scene by the Brown County Coroner’s Office. His identity was not released due to next-of-kin notifications.

Investigators believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the deadly crash but the investigation remains ongoing.

Beaver remains in the Brown County Jail on two preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated; resulting in death, a Level 4 Felony and resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony. She’s also being preliminarily charged with endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor, criminal mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor and criminal recklessness, a Class B Misdemeanor.

No pretrial hearing has been set as of Tuesday morning.