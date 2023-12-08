SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Friday marks the 11th anniversary of the murder of Indiana resident Lowell Badger.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt shared details of the case on Facebook in hopes of sparking tips from Sullivan residents as to what happened.

Safe similar to one stolen (via ISP)

Badger was an 85-year-old retired farmer, who was found deceased in his rural home on the morning of December 8, 2012.

A gray-colored safe, manufactured by the John D. Brush Company was stolen from the home as well as a 46″ Sony LCD television.

The investigation has continued in the years since with agencies including the Sheriff’s Office and ISP conducting more than 150 interviews and investigating at least 275 tips.

A $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible.

“If you know something, say something,” Sheriff Bobbitt said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call ISP Trooper BJ Patterson at 765-653-4114, or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308.