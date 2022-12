MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said.

The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy would likely be conducted on Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Muncie police at (765) 747-4867.