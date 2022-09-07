MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman lured her grandmother into her own yard and then attacked her, all so she could get access to her bank card, police say.

According to court documents filed in Delaware County, the incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Police found a woman lying on the ground outside her house with “bleeding lacerations” and a “bloody mouth.”

The woman told police her granddaughter, 25-year-old Alexis King, punched her in the head.

According to the woman’s account, King told her there was “something she needed to see outside.” When the woman went to check, King attacked her, “punching her all over her head.” King had a butter knife in her hand when it happened, the woman said.

The medical staff at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital discovered an incision in the back of the woman’s head; while the cut was small, it was deep enough that whatever caused it had touched the spinal cord. The grandmother ended up in intensive care.

Police located a small knife in the yard that was collected as evidence.

The woman also suffered partial paralysis in her right arm and couldn’t move it, although she was capable of gripping items with her right hand, according to court documents.

Officers found King at the ATM of a local credit union; she was in possession of her grandmother’s bank card, according to court documents.

Her grandmother told police King “did not have permission to either use or possess the bank card,” according to court documents. The woman said her granddaughter must have found where she’d put the card earlier in the day, leading to the attack.

King was taken to the Delaware County Jail and told police she wouldn’t talk to investigators without an attorney. Preliminary charges against her include aggravated battery and theft.