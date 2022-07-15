MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department said it is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man, whose body was found one day after he was reported missing, as a homicide.

The victim is believed to be the third member of his family killed this week.

According to police, officers were provided information on Thursday regarding the possible location of a body. After investigating further, Muncie officers found the remains of a man in the area of County Road 475 E. and S. Windsor Road.

MPD said the victim, identified as Kyler Musick, 19, was reported missing on Wednesday, July 13 after family members said they were unable to make contact with him following a double homicide that happened at his family’s home in the 2900 block of S. Liberty Street.

Police confirmed early Friday morning that Musick’s killing is being investigated in conjunction with the slayings of 69-year-old Malcolm Perdue and 51-year-old Kyndra Swift at a home on S. Liberty Street.

Police were called to the S. Liberty Street address early Wednesday morning, just before 5, and said officers responding to the scene found the two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Initial investigation leads police to believe Perdue and Swift were shot to death during a home invasion, while specifics on Musick’s death, including cause and where he is believed to have been killed, have not been released.

Muncie police said three arrests have been made in connection to the homicide investigation on S. Liberty Street. “All suspects have been accounted for and there is no active threat to the public,” wrote MPD Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell.

Police confirmed the identities of two suspects arrested in the double slaying as Daniel Lamar Jones, and Devin Xavier Myers, both 27 years old. The identity of the third suspect has not yet been released.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against either of the two suspects who have been identified, however, both face several preliminary charges including robbery, two counts each of murder, and other crimes. Jail records show both are currently being held at the Delaware County Jail.

Police said no further details are being released at this time and shared that the Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney may issue an update Friday afternoon.

The investigation into Musick’s death remains active and ongoing, police said.

Police are still asking anyone with information on the case to call the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or dispatch at 765-747-4838.