MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie police officer awaiting trial in an obstruction of justice case will remain on house arrest after being accused of driving drunk earlier this month.

He’s also not allowed to drink alcohol.

Corey Posey, who remains on administrative leave with the department, violated his pretrial release with his July 7 arrest in Howard County, prosecutors said. He could’ve faced incarceration, but a federal judge decided to modify the conditions of his pretrial release.

Posey will be on 24-hour home incarceration with GPS monitoring. He’s not allowed to leave home except for court appearances, medical matters or other activities granted advance approval by the court.

The terms also said Posey can’t possess a gun or other weapon. He’s forbidden from drinking alcohol “at all.” The judge ordered him to participate in substance abuse treatment; he’s not allowed to drive until the case is resolved.

Kokomo police arrested Posey in the early morning hours of July 7 after he rear-ended another vehicle on US 31. He showed signs of impairment, police said, and a breathalyzer showed he tested over the legal limit. The Howard County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged him with two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Posey is awaiting trial in a federal case related to excessive force and obstruction of justice. He’s accused of filing a false police report after another officer, Chase Winkle, physically assaulted an arrestee.

Winkle pleaded guilty in December and awaits sentencing. Posey stood trial in June, but the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict, leading to a mistrial. The case has been rescheduled for September.