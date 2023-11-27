MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man now faces felony charges after police say he drunkenly strangled a pregnant woman and injured another woman he was eating Thanksgiving dinner with.

William Joseph Shields, a 74-year-old Muncie man, was arrested last week on felony domestic battery and strangulation charges after police said he injured two women during an argument while they were trying to clean up after a meal on Thanksgiving.

William J. Shields (via DCSO)

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, police were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to the 4000 block of W. Sandpiper Court in Muncie for a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers located two women on the front porch of a home in need of medical assistance.

Inside the home, officers found Shields lying on the ground upstairs and drinking a glass of water. Court documents state he was “extremely intoxicated” when police found him.

Police interviewed the two women as they received medical treatment and were told that an argument had broken out between William and one of the victims. The argument, court docs show, was “about dinner.”

One of the women, whom court docs show is pregnant, attempted to put her dishes in the sink and clean them when Shields would not allow her to do so. The victims told police Shields got up in the woman’s face, began yelling and then hit her on the cheek with an unknown object.

Police said Shields then used both his hands to grab the pregnant woman by her throat, causing pain and making it difficult for her to breathe.

“The fight then went to the ground,” court docs read, “where [the victim] stated [Shields] wrapped her up with his legs and [used] all his weight making it difficult to breathe. [Victim] believes had she not defended herself and gotten away she would have gone unconscious.”

One of the women reportedly told police that Shields’ abusive behavior had been going on for a year. She also said that Shields had been drinking all day and had threatened her several times.

Both women were seen by EMS, police said, with the strangulation victim being taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, DCSO deputies arrested Shields and charged him with strangulation committed against a pregnant woman, a level 5 felony, and domestic battery/simple assault, a level 6 felony. He has since been booked into the Delaware County Jail.