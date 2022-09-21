MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week.

Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.

Ball State University police responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m. Monday, according to the crash report. They arrived to find the 2012 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Dunnuck had slammed head-on into a tree near University Avenue and Tally Avenue.

Dunnuck and his passenger, identified as his assistant Lisa Fordyce, were injured. First responders had trouble removing Dunnuck from the vehicle; his left leg was stuck underneath the pedals.

When pulled from the vehicle, Dunnuck informed first responders that he was having trouble breathing. He was rushed to the hospital.

The van’s airbags deployed, police said, and the van’s front end collided with the tree. The front windshield was crushed, the back windshield shattered.

Doctors worked to save Dunnuck’s life; a staffer told police they were performing CPR. An officer who went to ask about a blood draw later learned Dunnuck had died.

According to medical staff, Fordyce suffered a broken sternum, and her back was broken in two places.

Fordyce said she believed the van’s front right tire hit a curb while Dunnuck was making a turn, causing them to crash into the tree.