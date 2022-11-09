INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag.

Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in Fort Wayne. The remaining three winning tickets sold in Indiana were for a $50,000 prize. No $2.04 billion, but still nothing to turn one’s nose up at.

Any Hoosier who purchased a Powerball ticket in Fort Wayne, Corydon, Lawrenceburg, or Mishawaka may want to study their ticket one more time.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on Monday were: 10-33-41-47-56 with the Powerball of 10.

The winning $100,000 tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Meijer Store #125 located at 5909 Illinois Rd. in Fort Wayne

Kroger 972 located at 601 East Dupont Rd. in Fort Wayne

The winning $50,000 tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Circle K #82 located at 825 Highway 62 West in Corydon

Whitey’s located at 1070 East Eads Parkway in Lawrenceburg

DS Quick Stop located at 4116 Lincolnway East in Mishawaka

Players can check their tickets using the free Hoosier Lottery app.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing is set for Wednesday and is for an estimated $20 million.