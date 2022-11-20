MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday.

The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant.

Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report of a working structure fire around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Scene of fire on Nov. 20, 2022

Scene of fire on Nov. 20, 2022

Scene of fire on Nov. 20, 2022

Scene of fire on Nov. 20, 2022

About ten departments were involved in the response, Dalton said. The building was evacuated as a precaution. Crews faced challenges with getting water to their trucks.

The fire is under control, Dalton said, although crews were still working to target hot spots. The cause remains under investigation.

No one was injured directly by the fire, but Dalton said one person slipped on ice down the street from the firefighting effort and had to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.