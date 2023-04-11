ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – No one was hurt after an electrical fire broke out at an Alexandria home Monday morning.

According to the East Madison Fire Territory, crews received a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. Monday about a house fire on E. County Road 600 North. First responders encountered heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

Photo via East Madison Fire Territory

Photo via East Madison Fire Territory

Photo via East Madison Fire Territory

Photo via East Madison Fire Territory

Crews quickly got the fire under control and were able to contain it to the central part of the house. It took firefighters less than 20 minutes to extinguish it. The entire residence sustained significant smoke damage.

Officials said all residents were able to safely evacuate, along with several family pets. No one was hurt.

Investigators said it appeared the fire, which started in the kitchen area, was electrical in nature.

In addition to the East Madison Fire Territory, several other agencies responded to the scene, including Alexandria Monroe Township Fire, Van Buren Township Fire, Pipe Creek Township Fire, Lafayette Township Fire, Yorktown Fire, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Madison County Emergency Management Agency.