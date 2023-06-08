INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a crash on Indianapolis’ east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and Hawthorne Lane for a serious crash.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a crash scene involving two vehicles and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist involved, IMPD said, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation into the crash, IMPD said, shows that a car was driving eastbound and turned north to continue on Hawthorne Lane. A motorcycle moving westbound “at a high rate of speed” then struck the vehicle, IMPD said.

The initial collision caused the motorcyclist to move into the eastbound lane, where the motorcycle and rider were then struck by a second vehicle, IMPD said.

Medics then arrived and pronounced the motorcyclist deceased. Everyone involved in the crash stayed on scene and is cooperating with IMPD crash investigators, police said.

No other information was immediately provided.