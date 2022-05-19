STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Orland, Indiana man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of State Road 120 and County Road 300 West around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say 74-year-old Kenneth Steele was headed east on SR 120 on a motorcycle when the driver of a Ford Explorer turned into his path. The 68-year-old driver was turning south onto CR 300 W. when the Explorer and motorcycle collided.

Steele was on the bike along with a passenger, his 75-year-old wife. They were both thrown from the motorcycle upon impact.

Kenneth Steele was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condtion.

Police say neither of the Steeles were wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Explorer was not hurt.