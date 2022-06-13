MARION, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a Grant County squad car during a police chase, Indiana State Police announced Monday.

The motorcyclist was identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Swygart, of Marion.

ISP said their investigation shows that an officer with the Marion Police Department tried to pull Swygart over for speeding at about 11:30 p.m. near the 2000 block of Western Avenue.

Swygart — who was driving a 1976 Kawasaki — refused to stop and led the officer on a chase that lasted about 3 minutes, state police said. The chased ended when Swygart T-boned a marked Grant County Sheriff’s Department car at the intersection of Miller Avenue and 50th Street, per ISP. Swygart was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

State police noted that Swygart was headed southbound on Miller Avenue with officers behind him when he drove through a stop sign at the intersection of 50th Street and hit a westbound deputy’s car. The deputy was trying to get his car in a position to assist with the pursuit, ISP added.

The deputy was not injured.