LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A motorcyclist riding in rural Lafayette, Indiana, died Friday after crashing into the back of a stopped car, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were dispatched around 2:35 p.m. Friday to the intersection of County Road 300 N. and County Road 750 E. for a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a compact car.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies and medical crews found that the driver of the motorcycle involved in the crash was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite EMS efforts, police said that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the county sheriff’s office shows that a silver 2014 Kia Soul was traveling west on CR 300 N. when the driver came to a stop, attempting to make a left turn. As the car came to a stop, a westbound 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle was following.

For unknown reasons, the sheriff’s office said that the motorcycle did not slow down for the turning car. The motorcycle then collided with the left rear of the Kia, ejecting the driver from the motorcycle and causing fatal injuries.

The driver of the Kia, the sheriff’s office said, stayed on scene and waited for first responders to arrive. She suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night, is still under investigation.