GREENTOWN, Ind. — An 81-year-old Greentown man has died after slamming into the side of a garbage truck that pulled out in front of his motorcycle, according to a town marshal.

According to the Greentown Town Marshal, the collision occurred just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road South 900 East and Country Road 100 South.

The town marshal said the garbage truck was traveling westbound on 100 South and, after stopping at 900 East, failed to notice the southbound traveling motorcycle and pulled out into the path of the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle collided into the side of the garbage truck, according to the marshal, with the rider dying from his injuries.

The driver of the garbage truck wasn’t injured but was issued a citation for failure to yield.