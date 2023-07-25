INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition Tuesday night after running a red light on the northwest side of Indianapolis and causing a collision that flipped a car.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9 p.m. to the intersection of W. 38th Street and Georgetown Road on the city’s northwest side for an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, IMPD said that officers found one person who was operating a 3-wheel motorcycle suffering from critical injuries. A Jeep, also involved in the collision, was flipped upside down and a third vehicle was possibly involved.

Photo via Sterling Hicks

IMPD said that the motorcyclist, who has yet to be identified, was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. The other person involved in the collision, the driver of the Jeep, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital as well, IMPD said. The driver of the third vehicle involved was uninjured.

An initial investigation into the crash by IMPD shows that the driver of the motorcycle ran a red light at the intersection of 38th and Georgetown, which caused a collision with the Jeep and the third vehicle which were traveling eastbound.

IMPD investigators said that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist involved, IMPD said, was not wearing a helmet.

“All three drivers are expected to have blood draws taken which is standard protocol in these types of incidents,” IMPD said.

Shortly after this crash, IMPD responded to another crash involving a motorcycle just 3 miles away. The motorcyclist involved in this crash, which was also on 38th Street, was killed.