LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A mother and her teenage son were killed Tuesday in a crash in La Porte County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a crash involving a semi pulling a trailer on U.S. 30 near Wanatah around 7:49 a.m.

Preliminary information indicated the semi and trailer became separated as the driver was leaving a truck stop on U.S. 30.

Deputies say a driver going east on U.S. 30 hit the back of the trailer. She was identified as Angela Oehmen, 36, of Wanatah. Her son, Joseph Oehman, 14, was a front seat passenger.

The two were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second juvenile passenger was also hurt and taken to the hospital. Police say the child had an “upper body injury.”

The semi driver was not hurt.