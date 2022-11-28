Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#48. Madison (tie)
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 99
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930
#48. Josephine (tie)
Josephine is a name of French origin meaning “God will increase”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 99
National
– Rank: #72
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,364
#48. Hannah (tie)
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 99
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546
#47. Stella
Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 103
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,784
#46. Lydia
Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 104
National
– Rank: #90
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,908
#44. Everleigh (tie)
Everleigh is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 105
National
– Rank: #100
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,678
#44. Claire (tie)
Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 105
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,692
#43. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 107
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584
#42. Kinsley
Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 108
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871
#41. Mila
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 110
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295
#40. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 111
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184
#39. Ivy
Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 112
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374
#38. Delilah
Delilah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “delicate”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 113
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,735
#37. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 114
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179
#34. Lucy (tie)
Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 115
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433
#34. Grace (tie)
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 115
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486
#34. Gianna (tie)
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 115
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437
#33. Isla
Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 123
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514
#30. Everly (tie)
Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 124
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355
#30. Aria (tie)
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 124
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348
#30. Addison (tie)
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 124
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468
#29. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 126
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327
#28. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 128
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311
#27. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 129
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938
#25. Paisley (tie)
Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 131
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263
#25. Lillian (tie)
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 131
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302
#23. Ellie (tie)
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 132
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835
#23. Aurora (tie)
Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 132
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466
#21. Nova (tie)
Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 134
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516
#21. Layla (tie)
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 134
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303
#20. Violet
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 139
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474
#19. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 145
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770
#18. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 152
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987
#17. Luna
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 155
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173
#16. Nora
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 162
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246
#14. Mia (tie)
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 166
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096
#14. Elizabeth (tie)
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 166
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190
#13. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 178
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594
#12. Willow
Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 184
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143
#11. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 189
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201
#10. Hazel
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 202
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967
#9. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 229
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496
#8. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 245
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388
#7. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 255
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434
#5. Eleanor (tie)
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 256
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059
#5. Ava (tie)
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 256
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759
#4. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 275
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728
#3. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 291
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433
#2. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 302
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952
#1. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 338
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285
