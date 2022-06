LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Duke Energy will turn off the power for most of the downtown Lafayette area for roughly one hour Wednesday, the Lafayette Police Department announced.

The power outage is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and should be restored by 4:15 p.m., per LPD.

City officials said the outage is needed to make repairs after a significant transmission equipment failure.

This story will be updated once more information is available.