INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns over an oncoming recession paired with a booming job market means now is a prime time to examine your career goals. Though, experts said there is no sector that’s completely recession-proof.

“The most incredible need in the workforce is in our healthcare industry, in our technology industry and in our advanced manufacturing sector,” said Caroline Dowd-Higgins, vice president of Ivy Tech’s Career Coaching & Employer Connections.

While it seems like a recession is imminent, Andrew Butters, assistant professor of Business Economics & Public Policy at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, explained it’s difficult to predict one. Experts consider different factors like the Gross Domestic Product which is the total monetary value of all goods and services produced in the US in a year.

“I think it’s a little bit too early to jump on the, okay we’re in a recession right now,” Butters said.

Later this month, economists will see whether the GDP comes in low or negative for the second quarter in a row.

“I think what’s really important to keep in mind is while that’s one measure, I know there are other aspects of the economy including the labor market right now are still showing signs of being pretty strong,” Butters said.

At Ivy Tech, the team said the technology field offers an opportunity to build on certifications.

“You can start off with a very, very short term industry credential taking a course that stacks into a short term, semester long certificate and then continues on,” explained Stacy Townsley, vice president at Ivy Tech’s Adult Strategy and Statewide Partnerships.

Dowd-Higgins said not only are people interested in new opportunities, but employers want to retain their workforce — which is sometimes the most cost-effective way to move up.

“Have that conversation whether you’re in the organization and looking to advance, to ask, will you pay for my additional education,” Dowd-Higgins advised.

