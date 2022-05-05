MOROCCO, Ind. — A 26-year-old Morocco man is under arrest after threatening Indiana Supreme Court Justices.

David Wayne Goetz II is charged with two counts of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.

According to the Indiana State Police, the investigation began in February 2022 when the Indiana State Capitol Police contacted detectives with the Indiana State Police Lowell Post to request further investigation into threats made toward the Indiana Supreme Court Justices.

Investigators said Goetz is alleged to have sent threatening emails along with placing phone calls to the court and leaving threatening voicemails when the calls went unanswered.

Police said Goetz continued to send threats while the investigation was active into April. A warrant was issued and Goetz was arrested on May 4. He is currently booked in the Newton County Jail.