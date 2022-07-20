FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — More than 90 dogs were seized from a home in Franklin County after a weekslong investigation into possible animal cruelty.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on July 15 at a home on Beacon Road in the Salt Creek Township.

Animal control officers assisted deputies in removing dozens of dogs, mainly boxers, pit bulls, and boxer/pit bull mixes.

The animals were given immediate exams by veterinarians and then sent to various animal shelters, including some in the state of Ohio.

Photo provided by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Photo provided by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Charges have not been filed yet against the owners, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s.

Police say the Franklin County Small Animal Control Office, Franklin County Humane Society, Franklin County Health Department, Indiana Board of Animal Health, Ohio County Animal Shelter, SPCA of Cincinnati, and several rescue shelters, all assisted in the investigation.

For adoption inquiries, please contact the Franklin County Humane Society at 765-647-1444.