(NEXSTAR) – An estimated 137,624 people packed up their things and left Indiana in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey.

Many of those folks didn’t go too far, though. The largest recipient of Indiana’s former residents was neighboring Illinois, with an estimated 13,792 people making the move to the Prairie State in 2022. Another 12,947 moved slightly south to Kentucky, while 12,230 headed east for Ohio.

The fourth- and fifth-largest chunks of Indiana’s exes headed much further out of state, to Florida (11,790 people) and Texas (10,167 people). Another good portion (9,723) relocated across the state’s northern border into Michigan, according to the data.

The least likely destinations for Indiana’s former residents, on the other hand, were New Mexico, Puerto Rico and Rhode Island, each of which inherited approximately 0 former Hoosiers. Idaho and Maine weren’t far behind, with about six and nine people moving there from Indiana in 2022, respectively.

But even with more than 137,000 people leaving Indiana in 2022, the state actually saw more people moving in than moving out. An estimated 149,331 out-of-state residents and foreigners chose to relocate to Indiana last year, with the largest influxes coming from Illinois (an estimated 31,015), foreign countries (a combined 28,633) and Michigan (13,184).

The results of the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey were published earlier this month. The annual survey is released more frequently than the official Census, to help “local officials, community leaders, and businesses understand the changes taking place in their communities,” according to the Census Bureau.