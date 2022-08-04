INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready for some big changes this weekend as INDOT moves forward with its Clear Path 465 project. The goal of the project is to overhaul the I-465/I-69 interchange on the city’s northeast side.

Starting on Aug. 5, INDOT crews will be closing the on-ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 eastbound and it will remain closed through 2024.

This weekend, both ramps from Keystone Ave. on to I-465 east will be closed and the entire stretch of the interstate from Keystone to Allisonville will go down to one lane. However, the ramps will open and the highway will go back to three lanes on Monday.

Source: INDOT

“We’re seeing this being implemented in multiple phases as well making sure that traffic is also still going through,” Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT said.

From Aug. 12-14, westbound I-465 will go down to one lane between I-69 and Keystone Avenue. The weekend closures are so crews can do restriping.

Source: INDOT

“Of course it is over the weekend, but we’re making sure that we are in and out so that way it’s not affecting the morning commute for people,” Cramer said.

Once the westbound lanes opens up again, INDOT will be adding an express lane that will take drivers from I-69 straight to US-31. No trucks will be allowed to use the dedicated lane.

How drivers get from I-69 to 465 will also change. On Aug. 13 INDOT will open a new temporary ramp to get on I-465 westbound for driver going south on I-69.

Traffic will exit to the right for southbound I-465 and from the center lanes for westbound I-465. New signage will be in place to reflect the change.

The temporary ramp will be in place until 2025 while the new, permanent ramp is constructed.

Drivers say the construction is inconvenient, but they’re happy to see upgrades being made.

“I think it’s probably good for the city because I think we’re kind of outgrowing our system that we have now,” Hannah DeVous said.

INDOT says the closures and restrictions will continue to change as the project moves forward. The agency is encouraging drivers to use a GPS with real-time traffic data and to be patient.

“We’re trying to minimize how many people are on our roads with our crew on the roads as well,” Cramer said.

INDOT does not have suggest detours, but is encouraging drivers to use the route that is best for them.

The entire Clear Path 465 project is expected to be completed by 2025.