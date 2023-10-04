FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison on child molesting charges has been arrested again by Fort Wayne Police on Tuesday.

Donald “Dusty” Cornett, 44, is now charged with two Level 1 counts of child molesting and one Level 4 felony count of child molesting, FWPD said in a release.

Cornett, a registered sex offender with a previous sexual misconduct conviction, was arrested for failing to register as an offender in October 2021. Cornett called himself a “serial pedophile” in a letter to the Allen County prosecutor, according to court documents.

In a plea agreement earlier this year, Cornett admitted to a Level 1 felony count of child molesting. Prosecutors had then dropped lesser felony-level charges of child molesting, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and performing sex acts in front of a minor.

He was sentenced in February to 20 years in prison and was taken to Wabash Valley Correctional Institution.

Another child came forward in May, Fort Wayne Police said in the release, leading to the new charges being filed.

Cornett is now being held in the Allen County Jail.