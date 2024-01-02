ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. – A Mooresville woman died while in custody at the Orange County Jail.

According to Indiana State Police, jail officers found 54-year-old Jeanne Ross unresponsive while delivering breakfast around 5 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 30).

Jail officers provided medical assistance and called for emergency medics. Personnel were unable to revive Ross, however, and the Orange County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on Sunday. The findings, along with toxicology results, are pending.

Ross had been transported from the Hendricks County Jail to the Orange County Jail on Dec. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear, police said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office requested that Indiana State Police investigate her death.