MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The town of Mooresville has removed Kevin Julian as police chief, the decision made in a 5-0 vote on Tuesday at a town council meeting. The removal was effective immediately.

Julian was appointed from lieutenant to police chief in early January 2020 in a unanimous vote. Prior to being appointed to police chief, Julian served as interim police chief since September of 2019 in Mooresville. He has served on the Mooresville Police Department since 1997.

At the town council meeting on Tuesday, council member Shane Williams said Julian had been a good chief. A cited lack of cooperation and issues with reinstating the department’s K9 program were listed as reasons for his vote for removal.