FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday in Fulton County, Indiana State Police announced.

ISP identified the woman as 81-year-old Madonna Mawk.

At about 8:30 a.m., police were called to the intersection of State Road 14 and County Road 1100 West for a two-vehicle crash.

State police said a preliminary investigation shows that Mawk was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty eastbound on S.R. 14 and hit the driver’s side fuel tank of a westbound 2023 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a box trailer as she attempted to turn north onto C.R. 1100 West.

Mawk was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi — a 44-year-old North Vernon man — was not injured.

Police added that the semi driver was cited under federal motor carrier regulations for having a false logbook and possessing a radar detector.

ISP noted that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor.