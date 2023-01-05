INDIANAPOLIS – Monument Circle lit up to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The AES Indiana building turned red and blue to honor Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Thousands of people at the stadium and millions of people at home watched as distraught players gathered to pray for Hamlin, who was taken off the field in an ambulance and moved to a Cincinnati hospital.

Medical workers performed CPR and used a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat. The stirring scene has created an outpouring of support for Hamlin and his family.

“This is bigger than football,” AES said in a statement. “This is about coming together and showing support for this young player.”

The display ran from sundown Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A family spokesman said Wednesday that Hamlin’s recovery was moving in a “positive direction.”