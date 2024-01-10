MONTICELLO, Ind. — Monticello has a new chief of police—and some vacancies to fill after multiple officers decided to resign from the force.

During a meeting of the Monticello City Council Monday night, Curt Blount was sworn in as the city’s new police chief.

Two officers, Lt. Travis Clark and Patrolman Phillip Foerg, spoke in front of the council to express their disapproval of Blount’s appointment. Both resigned and said multiple officers had made the same decision.

Foerg, during his appearance, said as many as “nine or ten” officers would ultimately resign.

“Ever since members of the police department heard word that Curt Blount was going to be appointed chief of police of the Monticello Police Department, the morale and productivity of the Monticello Police Department took at 180-degree turn,” Foerg said during the meeting.

He told the council he’d been disturbed by the changes and had lost sleep over the situation. He mentioned the demotion of another officer, Tony Stroup, who served as captain and had been with the department for nearly two decades.

“I feel the decision to make Curt Blount chief of police was not made in the best interests of the Monticello Police Department, its officers or the citizens of Monticello,” Foerg said. “I feel that [Mayor Aaron] Sims and Curt Blount could go down in history as the men responsible for the destruction of the Monticello Police Department.”

New Monticello Mayor Aaron Sims appointed Blount as the new police chief, replacing Jeremy Kyburz, who served about a year in the position. Sims, elected in November, chose Blount to lead the department instead of retaining Kyburz, whose demotion eventually led to his resignation.

Blount worked in law enforcement for more than three decades before retiring. Those opposed to his appointment as the new police chief pointed to a lawsuit filed by an inmate at the White County Jail who accused Blount, in his capacity as jail commander, of mistreatment.

Blount has denied any wrongdoing.

While some at the meeting voiced their opposition to Blount’s appointment, others spoke in support of him, with one passionate defender saying Blount “went out of his way” to represent the city and county for decades.

Despite the controversy, White County Prosecutor Mark Delgado pledged his office would support the new mayoral administration and its police chief.

“I assure you from the prosecutor’s office across the way, you have our full support,” Delgado said. “Anytime the chief of police has a question, he has 110% of my support.”

During his appearance in front of the council, Blount noted the department lost a police car in a crash and had received a replacement. He also said the department lost a K9 officer in the last year and planned to replace the dog pending approval from the council.