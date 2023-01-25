BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory, meaning people should only go out on the roads for emergencies or necessities.

Bloomington Public Works Director Adam Wasson said snow started in Bloomington around 2 a.m., road crews got out an hour before that to get started.

”We’ve been pushing the wet, heavy snow since they came in this morning,” Wasson said. “We had a little bit of a break, a little bit of the smaller snowflakes, but again now we’re back to the big, giant, what looks like feathers falling from the sky.”

Wasson said the temperature was on their side.

“If it had been 25 or worse all night we would have been in much worse conditions,” he said.

The snow in Bloomington can’t make up it’s mind! In the last five minutes, it’s gone from pebble-sized to huge, puffy flakes. Bloomington DPW says they’re the biggest we’ve seen all day and almost “feather-like” @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/5ThNQ7ZFHE — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) January 25, 2023

Indiana State Police also had a full crew out this morning patrolling for crashes or slide offs.

”Heavy snow early this morning that caused a little bit of a snafu here and there with travel,” said Michael Wood, Assistnat Commander of the ISP Bloomington District.

From 5 a.m. to Noon, ISP responded to more than 40 crashes or slide-offs in the district.

“Just people getting stuck, especially on these side streets,” Wood said. “A few with personal injury but nothing major.”

As the roads cleared, everyone found ways to really enjoy the feathery flakes.

”We are sledding, building snowmen, having snow ball fights. Just enjoying the weather,” said Brittany Jerden who was out with her four-year-old daughter Ruby.

Southwest Park in Bloomington was the place to be Wednesday afternoon for a lot of families.

What do you do when the snow stops and roads clear? Go sledding! ISP says highways are being taken care of in Monroe Co. but you should still be careful on your drive home. I'll show you all the fun being had here in Bloomington after the storm on @FOX59 & @CBS4Indy at 5 & 6. pic.twitter.com/XMHXpdBdgc — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) January 25, 2023

”She has so much with everyone,” Jerden said, as her daughter made a snowman with two other girls. “She makes new friends, even though we don’t know these people, we have a good time with everyone.”

Some kids did have a good ole fashioned, no-school snow day – a great time to make memories

”His enthusiasm, his excitement, his wonder at the world. He just wants to be apart of it,” said Laurel Adams. She was at the sled hill with her six-year-old son Liam.

”It’s something that every kid and adult should come out and do,” she said.

Other kids did have an e-learning day. We talked to Paisley who said her time on the sled hill counted as her P.E. class.

”It’s been really nice to have an e-learning day,” she said.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Monroe County dropped to a yellow advisory level. Road conditions could still be poor and EMA Director Jamie Neibel said they are looking out