MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Monroe County Board of Commissioners are giving the chance for low and moderate income residents living outside Bloomington to have some home repairs taken care of through federal funds.

According to a news release from the commissioners, residents may qualify for up to $20,000 in home repairs through the new Rural Housing Repair Program.

“Monroe County government has made $400,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act available to help homeowners pay for necessary repairs like window installations, roofing or plumbing,” Penny Githens, the president of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, said in the release.

Other items that could qualify for the program include:

Structural repairs roofing

Interior plumbing

Floors and foundations

Electrical updates

HVAC

Officials said to be eligible for funds, applicants are required to be up to date on all property tax payments to Monroe County and must meet the required federal income levels. As part of the application process residents are required to provide proof of their financial status through:

Federal income tax statements

Food support vouchers

School lunch program cards

Other items.

“According to the federal guidelines, those who qualify for these funds are in low- or moderate income households at or below 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or at or below 65 percent of the area median income for the county,” Julie Thomas, the vice president of the

Monroe County Board of Commissioners, said in the release.

Officials said residents should contact their township trustee to apply for the program. The release said that the trustees can assist with the initial paperwork and confirm the resident’s eligibility.

“The Rural Housing Repair Program not only will help to ensure that residents have safe, stable homes, but it also will protect the current housing stock in Monroe County,” Monroe County Commissioner Lee Jones said. “Failing to maintain homes—and allowing them to become uninhabitable—reduces housing stock. That’s something we want to avoid.”

Perry Township residents who live outside the city limits can contact the Monroe County Board of Commissioners directly for assistance with their applications. For more information, they are asked to call the office at (812) 349-2550 or email the commissioners with “Rural Repair” in the subject line.

The release said that applications for the program will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis through Dec. 1, 2024.