INDIANAPOLIS — Moe’s Southwest Grill is no longer in Indianapolis, according to the restaurant’s website.

Both the location near Greenwood on U.S. 31 along with the W. 10th Street restaurant near IUPUI are closed, according to the site, leaving the Circle City without a single Moe’s Southwest Grill in operation.

In all, seven Moe’s locations in the Indianapolis area have recently closed down.

Also shuttering are Moe’s locations in Lebanon, Noblesville, Fishers, West Lafayette and Muncie.

The only Indianapolis area locations that remain open are the Moe’s in Zionsville, located at 11036 North Michigan Road, and the location in Westfield, located at 3300 East State Road 32.

At this time, no official announcement or reason for the closures has been made. A message on the Greenwood and IUPUI locations’ Facebook page only states, “Our restaurants may be experiencing limited hours or may be closed. Please call to confirm operating hours. Thank you for your patience during this time.”

Moe’s first opened in Atlanta in 2000 and boasts of having more than 700 U.S. locations.