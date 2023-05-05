Photo of scene from May 4, 2023

FISHERS, Ind. – The body found in a Fishers retention pond Thursday is that of a man who’d been reported missing days ago, police say.

Thursday morning, the Fishers Police Department and Fishers Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive person in a pond on Harborvale Chase near 141st Street and Promise Road.

Crews recovered the man’s body from the pond. He has been identified as 35-year-old James T. Hughes, who had been reported missing on April 30, 2023.

Police said Hughes’ family has been notified. At this time, police don’t suspect foul play. The coroner’s office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

James Hughes was reported missing on April 30, 2023

Investigators are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Hughes’ death. They’re asking anyone who lives in the Sedona Woods Neighborhood to check exterior camera footage showing Hughes in the area of Litchfield Place, Catalina Drive, Harborvale Chase, Dobbins Drive, Silverbell Lane and Wynngate Lane.

The times of interest are after 10:37 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, when Hughes was last seen, through 2 a.m. on April 25, 2023.

Anyone with information should Detective Sergeant Rodriguez at (317) 595-3346.