HOWARD COUNTy, Ind. – The search for a missing 14-year-old led police to arrest another teen on multiple charges.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip that the 14-year-old girl was in the area of 1600 N. 1050 W. They located the teen hiding in the basement.

Deputies found more than 50 items indicating evidence of marijuana dealing. They took 18-year-old Dylan J. Mclain into custody on multiple charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said Mclain admitted to dealing marijuana and THC. Investigators also believe he had been dating the juvenile for a year and formed a “sexual relationship” with her.

Mclain was booked into the Howard County Jail and held without bond.

The Howard County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.