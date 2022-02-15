Carmel, Ind. — A child is safe at home thanks to the work of a Hamilton County Sheriff Office K-9.

The office said K-9 Maudie and Deputy Neal Hoard were called to help Carmel police find a child who walked away from home. The child was previously diagnosed with Autism and a communication disorder.

When Hoard and Maudie arrived, they learned about the situation and got an article with the child’s scent on it. They used this at the last location the child was seen to try to figure out where the child went.

Maudie led Hoard towards 141st Street and Ivybridge Drive, and they eventually found the child in the 1300 block of Kirkless Drive. The child was sitting in an unlocked car trying to stay warm.

The child was safely returned home and checked to make sure they were OK.